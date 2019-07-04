|
|
|
Thornton Denis (Danny) Died at his home on 12th June,
in his 92 year.
A true gentleman.
Devoted husband of the late Betty,
best dad in the world to Susan
and grandad to Eddie.
Dearly loved friend of so many.
Service and Cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16, on
Monday July 15th 2019 at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for the Blind Veterans UK would be appreciated and
for which purpose a plate
will be provided. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Crossgates.
Tel 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019