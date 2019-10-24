|
|
|
OSTICK Denis October 13th, passed away peacefully in hospital,
aged 83 years.
Denis, dearly loved husband of
Val, much loved dad of Hilary and Fiona, also a loving grandad of Connor and Aidan.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday October 30th at 12:20.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Denis may be made to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance or The Movement Centre, St. James' Hospital.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to Joseph Geldart & Sons, Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019