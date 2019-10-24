Home

Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Denis Ostick Notice
OSTICK Denis October 13th, passed away peacefully in hospital,
aged 83 years.
Denis, dearly loved husband of
Val, much loved dad of Hilary and Fiona, also a loving grandad of Connor and Aidan.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday October 30th at 12:20.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Denis may be made to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance or The Movement Centre, St. James' Hospital.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to Joseph Geldart & Sons, Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019
