LONGFELLOW Denis Sadly, passed away on the 13th June 2019 in St James Hospital. aged 97 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Theresa's RC Church, Crossgates on Monday 24th June at 10.45 am, prior to Cremation at Lawnswood at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of St Gemma's Hospice, for which a plate will be available at the service.
All welcome to come and celebrate this great man's life.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 20, 2019
