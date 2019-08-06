|
|
|
Stylianou Demetrios
('Jimmy') So peacefully at home,
surrounded by his loving family,
on 31 st July aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Christina, cherished dad of Maria and Helena, treasured brother to his sister in Cyprus, the dearest father-in-law of Joe, a much loved uncle, cousin and friend, 'grandpa' to his adoring four-legged Bucca, and now reunited with his
feline companion Lily.
Former proud and long-serving proprietor of the Britannia
Coffee Lounge, Bradford.
Funeral Service on
Tuesday 13th August at
12.00 midday at the
Greek Orthodox Church, Harehills, Leeds, followed by interment at Bingley Cemetery, Bradford.
Friends please meet at the Church.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory may be given at the service for Marie Curie Hospice, Sue Ryder Hospice
and We are Macmillan.
All enquiries to
Kane Family Funerals
Tel. 01274 480068
'Oneira Gliga'
- Always in our Hearts.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2019