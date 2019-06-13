Home

Thomasons Funeral Service
137 Easterly Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 2RY
0113 2482899
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
13:30
Oakwood Church
Springwood Road
Leeds
Debra Cooper Notice
COOPER Debra
(née Kirkland) On Monday 10th June 2019,
passed away peacefully at
home, aged 46 years.
The much loved wife of Graham, dearly loved mum of Haydon and
Heather, loved daughter of Anne and Brian, dear daughter-in-law
of Elaine and John and a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunty.
A private cremation service will
be followed by a Celebration of Debra's life at Oakwood Church, Springwood Road, Leeds 8 on Friday 21st June at 1.30pm to which all are invited.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in
memory of Debra to Macmillan and St Gemma's Hospice for
which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
