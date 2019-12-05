|
|
|
BUCK DEBRA (Proprietor of St Alban's Social Club, Gipton, Leeds 9)
November 29th, suddenly,
aged 59 years.
Much loved wife of the late Garry.
Very dearly loved mum of Gareth and Jody. Loved and respected mother-in-law of Jennifer
and an adored grandma to Harrison, Lola, Alfie and Archie.
Debra will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service will take place at the service chapel of
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds, LS9 9LN on Wednesday December 11th at 1.15pm followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds, LS14 6AB.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Brain Haemorrhage UK and
a plate will be available.
Enquiries
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019