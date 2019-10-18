Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wright

Notice Condolences

David Wright Notice
Wright David Died peacefully in
Wheatfields Hospice on
15th October, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce, loving dad to Gary, Darren and partner Sue. A caring grandad to Daniel.
Funeral service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October
at 10:20am.
Family flowers only by request.
Joyce and family would like to thank all the staff at Wheatfields Hospice for the wonderful care of David
in his final days.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Headingley Tel; 0113 2242443.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.