|
|
|
Wright David Died peacefully in
Wheatfields Hospice on
15th October, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce, loving dad to Gary, Darren and partner Sue. A caring grandad to Daniel.
Funeral service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October
at 10:20am.
Family flowers only by request.
Joyce and family would like to thank all the staff at Wheatfields Hospice for the wonderful care of David
in his final days.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Headingley Tel; 0113 2242443.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019