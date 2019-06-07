Home

Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
David Valentine Notice
Valentine David Edwin May 28th 2019, passed away peacefully in hospital,
aged 78 years.
David, loving husband and best friend of Pauline and
brother-in-law of Beryl
and the late David.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday
June 13th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of David may be made to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134

In memory of a dear
brother-in-law who will be remembered and loved always.
Beryl x x
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
