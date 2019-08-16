|
|
|
Styrin David Arthur Passed away peacefully in Wheatfield's Hospice after a long illness on Monday 12th August aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Kathleen, Loving Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at St Urban's RC Church on Tuesday 20th August at 12.00pm followed by committal at Lawnswood Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for
Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-operative funeralcare, Horsforth LS18 4QB Tel: 0113 258 6921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019