Smith David Philip On June 14th in St James' Hospital, aged 92 years of Woodlesford.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Margaret, much loved dad, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday July 4th at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at 12.15 followed by burial in Rothwell Haigh Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Prostate Cancer for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to R Fox and Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds tel 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
