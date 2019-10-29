|
Richardson David Simon Died suddenly on 3rd October 2019 at home, aged 54 years.
Husband and best friend of Roslyn, much loved father of Corinna and Lizzy, dear brother and wonderful family member and friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 5th November at 10.20am.
No flowers. Donations may be made to Alcohol Change UK, a plate for which will be available
at the service.
Any enquiries to Denison's Funeral Service, Guiseley.
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2019