MARQUIS David John Passed away peacefully in Cedars Care Home, Methley on
8th March 2019 aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of the late Ray, also a loving father,
father in law, grandfather,
great grandfather, brother
and uncle.
Requiem Mass will be held in
St Theresa's Roman Catholic Church, Cross Gates on Monday 1st April at 10.30 am followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Asthma UK for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 25, 2019
