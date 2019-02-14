LOFTHOUSE David February 4th,

passed away peacefully

at home aged 83 years.

David, dearly loved husband of

the late Marion, much loved dad

of Andrea, Adrian, Cheryl and the late Carl, dear father-in-law of Danny (Daran) and Lynn, loving grandad of Andrew, Christopher and Sophie, also a treasured

great grandad of Alex and Charlie.

'A cure was not to be,

He put His arms around you,

And whispered 'come to me'.

Keep your arms around him Lord,

And give him special care,

Make up for all his suffering

And all that seemed unfair.'

We thought the world of you Dad,

You'll be sadly missed.

The funeral service and cremation will take place at

Rawdon Crematorium on

Tuesday February 19th at 1pm.

Family flowers only please,

but donations in memory of David, may be made to LGI Children's Heart Surgery Fund. A collection box will be available at the service.

Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons

Funeral Directors,

Tel. 0113 2582134 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More