Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hynes

Notice Condolences

David Hynes Notice
HYNES David August 10th, peacefully at home, aged 69 years.
David will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Reception into St Benedict's
R.C. Church, Garforth on
Tuesday August 27th at 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday August 28th at 12.00 noon followed by interment at Whinmoor Cemetery. Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
St Gemma's Hospice and
Macmillan Cancer Support and
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 152 Green Lane, Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.