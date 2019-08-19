|
|
|
HYNES David August 10th, peacefully at home, aged 69 years.
David will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Reception into St Benedict's
R.C. Church, Garforth on
Tuesday August 27th at 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday August 28th at 12.00 noon followed by interment at Whinmoor Cemetery. Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
St Gemma's Hospice and
Macmillan Cancer Support and
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 152 Green Lane, Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 19, 2019