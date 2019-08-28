|
|
|
HORSFALL David
"Dave" Peacefully in St James's Hospital, on Tuesday 20th August 2019, David aged 83 years.
Dad to Alison, Heidi and Tyrone.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 30th August at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations will be greatfully received for the benefit of
St James's Hospital
Intensive Care Unit.
Please accept this invitation to attend the Funeral Service.
Enquiries to
Coop Funeral care Wortley
Tel : 0113 231 1565
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2019