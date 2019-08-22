Home

Hughes Funeral Services
3 Hollin Park Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 3AS
01132 499338
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
09:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
David Furniss Notice
FURNISS David Passed away peacefully in
St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds on
12th August 2019, aged 76 years.
Loving husband of Mary. Dear
father to Leanne, Joe and Matthew,
also grandad to Kyle.
David will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood
Crematorium on Tuesday 27th
August 2019 at 9:40am.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations will be
forwarded to St Gemma's Hospice.
Friends please accept this intimation.
All enquiries to Hughes Funeral
Service, Oakwood, Leeds.
Tel: 0113 2499338
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019
