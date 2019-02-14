Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
David Ford Notice
Ford David
(Formerly of Headingley) Passed away peacefully on January 31st, aged 77 years.
A dearly loved dad to Janet and Glenn, father-in-law of David and Natasha, much loved brother, uncle, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday February 25th at 11.40am. Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would
be appreciated for
Wheatfields Hospice.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel: 0113 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
