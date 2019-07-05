|
|
|
EVANS David Passed away peacefully in
St Gemma's on 24th June 2019, aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Valerie, a treasured dad to
Debra and Dean.
Also a special grandad to
Alfie, Rosie and Lola.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood on
Friday 19th July at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for St Gemma's, for which a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquires to Carden & Parnell 0113 2702360.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 5, 2019