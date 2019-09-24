|
Crawford David Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd August, aged 61.
Dearly loved son of Mary and the late Willie John, father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on 25th September at 12.30pm at
St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Torre Road, Leeds followed by burial at Lawnswood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations in lieu to Bexley Wing at St. James' Hospital for which a plate will be provided
at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019