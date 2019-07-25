|
CONBOY
David
(Connie) Passed away suddenly at home
on 16th July, aged 55 years.
Former serving officer of
West Yorkshire Police.
Beloved husband of Nicola and a
devoted dad of Lucy and Matthew.
Also a loving son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and
friend to many.
The Funeral Service will be held in St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Crossgates on Thursday 1st August at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium at 1pm.
No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu may be given for The Take Heart Appeal, a plate
for which will be available.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
tel: 0113 2686069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 25, 2019