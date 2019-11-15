|
|
|
Boulton David Joseph Passed away in
St. James Hospital on
October 31st
aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband,
Father, Grandpa and Friend.
The funeral service is to be held at 11am on Monday 25th November at West Park United Reformed Church, Spen Lane, Leeds,
LS16 5BB.
All donations in memory of David are to the charities- Children with Cancer and Martin House Children's Hospice.
A donation box will be provided
on the day.
Family flowers only.
Any enquiries please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare Headingley Tel: 0113 2242443.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019