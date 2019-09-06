|
CALVERT Darryl Leslie Passed away on 25th August
at Leeds General Infirmary.
Dearly loved husband of Ann,
much loved dad of Terri-Marie
and loved granddad of
Michael and Lucy-Ann.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16, on
Wednesday September 11th 2019 at 11am prior to Cremation.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted,
in aid of Cancer Research UK, for which purpose a plate will be available in the chapel.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019