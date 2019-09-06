Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
Otley Road
Leeds 16
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl Calvert

Notice Condolences

Darryl Calvert Notice
CALVERT Darryl Leslie Passed away on 25th August
at Leeds General Infirmary.
Dearly loved husband of Ann,
much loved dad of Terri-Marie
and loved granddad of
Michael and Lucy-Ann.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16, on
Wednesday September 11th 2019 at 11am prior to Cremation.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted,
in aid of Cancer Research UK, for which purpose a plate will be available in the chapel.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.