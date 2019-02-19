|
|
|
Varley Darren Anthony 'Daz' Passed away peacefully with
his loving family by his side on
11th February 2019, aged 51 years. Beloved son of Mary and Keith.
'You were so strong to the end Darren, you will be sadly missed by everyone, forever in our hearts.'
Wo Ai Ni
(I love you)
Funeral service will take place at St. Gregory's Church, Swarcliffe on Monday 25th February at 2.15pm prior to cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice
and the British Heart Foundation, for which a plate will be provided
at the church.
Enquiries
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates, Tel:01132326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More