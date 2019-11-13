Home

Cyril Burton Notice
BURTON Cyril Sadly passed away in
St James Hospital on
3rd November 2019, aged 91 years.
Cyril will be missed by all the family.
Funeral Services followed by
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November at 3pm.
Family request no flowers please,
however, donations if so desired
to Dementia Society, for which
a collection box will be available
at the service.
All further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare - Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2019
