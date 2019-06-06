Home

Martin Constance Doris
(Connie)
(née Miles)
Passed away peacefully at
Elmwood Nursing Home on
Sunday 26th May, aged 90.

Dear beloved wife of the late Arthur,
loving mother of Christopher and
Sister to Brenda and the late Ivor.
Plus a much loved
Aunt & Great Aunt.
Will sadly be missed by all.

The Funeral Service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th June at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only.

All enquiries please contact:
GH Dovener & Son
Funeral Services, Tel: 0113 2249788.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
