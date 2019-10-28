Home

Jayne E. Verity
Stony Royd
Pudsey, West Yorkshire LS28 5JA
0113 257 8799
WALKIN Colin James On 19th October 2019,
peacefully in Claremont
Nursing Home, Farsley.
Much loved husband and soulmate of Janet; loved dad, stepdad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Rawdon Crematorium
on Friday 1st November
commencing at 11am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be given at the service for Dementia UK.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity funeral director
Tel: Pudsey 0113 2578799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 28, 2019
