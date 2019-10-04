Home

McCARTHY
Colin On September 26th peacefully
in hospital, aged 90 years.
Devoted and dearly loved husband of Betty, much loved father
of Victoria & Sarah, father-in-law
to Carlton and Stuart, loving grandad to Hannah, Joshua,
Lucy, Joseph, Jacob and Summer and a much loved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
The service will take place at
Christ Church, Upper Armley on Friday October 11th at 12.30pm, followed by committal at
Rawdon Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
No flowers by request,
but donations in lieu may be made to the British Heart Foundation.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
J. Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019
