|
|
|
IBBETSON Colin Passed away peacefully
in St James' Hospital,
surrounded by his loving family,
on October 22nd, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved Dad to
Tony and Michelle,
Father in law of Lisa,
much loved Grandad to
Reece, Callam and Kaitlin,
also a great Grandad.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
on Thursday, November 14th
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations would be appreciated for the
Beeston Dialysis Unit.
Enquiries to
W Kaye and Son
Tel 0113 2705553
