Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
15:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Clive Parker Notice
PARKER Clive Peacefully in St James's Hospital on 13th February 2019 aged
79 years after a short illness.
Much loved husband of Pauline, dearly loved dad of Lisa and Debbie, a loved father-in-law
and grandad of Ellis.
Funeral service will be held on Monday 4th March at
Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 3pm.
Family flowers only please.
A collection box will be provided at the service for any donations if so desired for the British Heart Foundation and Macmillan.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2019
