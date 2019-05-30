Home

Robson & Ellis Funeral Service (Bramley, Leeds)
Old Ebenezer Chapel
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 4BL
0113 257 0542
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
13:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Clive Briggs Notice
BRIGGS CLIVE On 17th May,
unexpectedly at home,
aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Pat and a much loved brother of Elizabeth and Philip. Also a dearly loved brother in law, uncle,
great uncle and friend of many, who will be sadly missed.
Celebration of his life will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 6th June at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
may be given for
Martin House Children's Hospice.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley. Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
