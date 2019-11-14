|
|
|
Burton Clifford
John
(Jack) Peacefully in St James' Hospital,
on Friday 1st November 2019.
Jack aged 85 years.
Loving Husband to Pauline,
dear Father of Carol, Julie, Sandra, Angela and John. Stepfather to four other children and a Grandad to many grandchildren.
The Funeral Service and celebration of Jack's life will take place at Rawdon Crematorium, on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please but donations are gratefully received for the benefit of
Battle Buddy and Autism,
a donation box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care Pudsey Tel : 0113 257 7788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 14, 2019