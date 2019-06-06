|
SHELDON Christopher
(Linstrum) (Rigsby) Chris peacefully passed away on 21st May, 2019. He loved his family and was a dearly loved brother to Kath, Rita, Jack, Harry, Ronnie, David, Tony, Rosie, Stephen, and the late Alan. Son of the late Nellie, dear uncle, caring owner of his dog Lucy and friend to many.
The Funeral for Chris will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June, 2019 with the service commencing at 14:20.
He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him and all he cared for throughout his
many years.
Donations can be made in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Charity.
All further inquiries, care of
Co-op Funeralcare
Headingley
Tel: 0113 224 2443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
