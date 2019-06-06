Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Headingley
32 North Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS6 3HE
(113) 224-2443
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
14:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Sheldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Sheldon

Notice Condolences

Christopher Sheldon Notice
SHELDON Christopher
(Linstrum) (Rigsby) Chris peacefully passed away on 21st May, 2019. He loved his family and was a dearly loved brother to Kath, Rita, Jack, Harry, Ronnie, David, Tony, Rosie, Stephen, and the late Alan. Son of the late Nellie, dear uncle, caring owner of his dog Lucy and friend to many.
The Funeral for Chris will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June, 2019 with the service commencing at 14:20.
He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him and all he cared for throughout his
many years.
Donations can be made in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Charity.
All further inquiries, care of
Co-op Funeralcare
Headingley
Tel: 0113 224 2443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.