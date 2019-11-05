|
|
|
NOONAN Christopher 21st Anniversary
Christopher, our thoughts
are always with you,
your place no one can fill,
in life we loved you dearly,
in death we love you still.
Loved and remembered always,
Mum and Dad xx
Also remembering our mother and father with love and affection xx
Christopher
Nothing can ever take away
the love a heart holds dear,
fond memories linger every day,
remembrance keeps you near.
Forever in our hearts
Love Marie, Mark, Evie, Loretta
and Daniel xxxxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2019