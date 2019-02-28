|
JACKSON Christopher Local butcher of the
Sherburn in Elmet community
for over 50 years.
Passed away peacefully on
19th February 2019, aged 76 years, after a long illness.
Loving husband of Janet
for 54 years, wonderful dad of Wayne, doting grandad of Karly,
Hannah and Rosie also
great-grandad of Teddy.
Funeral service and interment will take place at All Saints' Church, Sherburn in Elmet on
Monday, 11th March at 10.30am. Donations in memory of Christopher will be gratefully received for Leukaemia UK, Macmillan Cancer Care and
All Saints' Church Funds, for which a plate will be provided
at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
