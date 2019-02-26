Home

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
All Hallows Church
Bardsey
BARTON Christopher Martin (Chris) Passed away suddenly on
February 13th, aged 58 years, late of Bardsey, Leeds 17.
The beloved husband of Shelly, devoted dad to Vicky and Emily.
Much loved son of Dennis and Moira, dear brother to Joe and loving grandad to Sofia.
The service will take place at
All Hallows Church, Bardsey on Tuesday March 5th at 11.30am prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Chris can be given to The UK Sepsis Trust & Cancer Research UK for which a collection plate will be available
at the service.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
