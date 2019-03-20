Home

ABBOTT Christopher John Passed away peacefully in
York Hospital on the
10th March with his loving family present, aged 74 years.
Dearly loved husband, father, grandpa and father-in-law.
Service at All Saints Church Rufforth on Monday 25th at 10.30am followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given at the service to the RSPCA.
All enquiries to J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01904 654460.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
