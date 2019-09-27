|
|
|
Charalambous Christoforos
(Chris) On Thursday 19th September 2019, passed away in hospital,
aged 89 years.
Dear friend of Frances.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Greek Orthodox Church, Harehills Avenue, Leeds 7
on Tuesday 8th October at
12.30pm prior to interment at
Whinmoor Cemetery at 2.00pm.
No flowers please, donations may be made in memory of Chris to Hillcrest Assisted Living, Pontefract, for which a
collection plate will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019