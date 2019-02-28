Home

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Christine Scholey

Scholey Christine Died peacefully on 15th February 2019 at St Gemma's Hospice,
aged 74 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Alan,
loving mother to Matthew and
of the late Rebecca.
Also dear grandma of Rowan, Jacob and Emily.

Funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March at 11.40am.
No flowers please, donations may be made to St Gemma's Hospice,
a box will be provided at the chapel for this purpose.

When a flower withers down here,
its sweet scent rises to the sky
where is blossoms again.

Enquiries to Hughes
Funeral Services, Crossgates
LS15 7DS tel 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
