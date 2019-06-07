Home

Christine Russell Notice
Russell Christine Norma On Tuesday 4th June 2019,
passed away peacefully in
Sunnyview House Care Home,
aged 75 years.
The beloved wife of late
Frank Russell, much loved mum
of Michelle and Paula and
a dearly loved mother-in-law,
nan and great-nan.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Friday 14th June at 11.00am
prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in
memory of Christine to
Sunnyview House Care Home for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
