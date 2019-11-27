|
|
|
LISLE Christine
Nee Koiston Born in Middlesbrough, passed away in Leeds General Infirmary on 19th November 2019,
aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of Colin and much loved mother of Francesca.
Funeral service will take place in
All Saints Church, Ryther, on Monday 2nd December at 2.15 pm, followed by private cremation.
Please can all mourners wear something blue or any
other bright colour.
No flowers by request but donations in lieu, if desired, to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to
Thornton's Funeralcare,
12 Moor Lane, Sherburn in Elmet, LS25 6DN
Tel:01977-683063
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2019