Hardy Christine
(née Jones) Passed away peacefully
in Harrogate Hospital on
21st October 2019
aged 75 years.
Loving wife of the late Derek, dearly loved mother of Beverley, mother-in-law of Keith and much loved grandma of Alex and Ben. Very dear sister of Brenda, Jennifer and the late Derek,
sister-in-law of David and also a dear auntie and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Thursday 7th November
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Christine for Cancer Research UK, a plate will be available at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2019