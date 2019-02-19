|
DOUGLAS Christine (Chris) On Thursday 7th February 2019, passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of the late Stan, dearly loved mum of Julie and Adam, dear mother in law of Paul and Maria, loved grandma to Victoria, Jessica, Hollyanne and Sophie, great grandma to Connor and a dear sister of Joy.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 27th February at 2.20pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made
in memory of Chris to
The British Heart Foundation, for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137, Easterly Road,
Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
