Cowell Christine Ann Died suddenly, aged 70 years

on Saturday 20th July in

St. James Hospital.

Christine was born in Leeds, the eldest daughter of Mr Leslie Stafford and Mrs Winnifred Stafford and was one of seven brothers and sisters, Christine moved to Kippax with her family in the early 1980's, she worked in a number of Kippax High Street Public Houses over the years, serving the community with a pint and a smile. Christine is the loved and devoted wife of Graham Cowell and loving mum of Katrina, Jason and Joanne. She was the proud grandma of Carl, Stacey, Robert, Conor, Elisia, Emma, Lawson and Lenni, Christine was also blessed with 6 great grandchildren.

Christine will be remembered

by those who knew

her for her sense of humour and beautiful, infectious smile.

Her service is to be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 6th August at 11.40 am.

For those who would like to there will be a gathering of family and friends at The Rustic Arms Pontefract after Christine's service.

All enquiries to Wm. Dodgson & Son, 74-76 High Street, Kippax, Leeds, LS25 7AJ, Tel:0113 2872277 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 30, 2019