In Loving Memory of

Christine Marjorie
Brierley
Died 25th August 2016.

Three years have
passed without you,
We miss you more
than words can say,
We've cried oceans
of tears since losing you,
We'll keep on crying every day.

Since God called our
precious angel home,
Life has never been the same,
We treasure all the memories
we have of you,
Until the day we meet again.

From your loving daughters,
Debra, Helen, Lorraine, Tracy and Joanne and your grandsons Andrew, Lee, Carl, David, Craig
and Terry and all your
great grandchildren.
Miss you forever xxxxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 24, 2019
