|
|
|
ALWELL Christine Anthony and family would sincerely like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy,
Mass cards and generous donations in memory of Chris to the Alzheimer's Society.
Grateful thanks to Father Gerard Kearney for the reception mass.
A special word of thanks to
Fr Eamonn Hegarty and his concelebrants for the
beautiful Requiem Mass.
Thank you to Des and Tommy for their music. Thank you to Christy, Julie and Marion at Leeds Irish Centre for the excellent reception and all their help.
Thank you to Julie for the mass booklet and to Fergal at
Hughes Funeral Services
for the dignified and efficient
funeral arrangements.
To all those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Mass will be offered for your intentions. The Month's Mind Mass will take place at Our Lady Of Lourdes RC Church, Cardigan Road, Leeds LS6 1LU on
Sunday 17th March at 8:45am.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More