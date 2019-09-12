|
|
|
Kilburn Christina Alice Passed away on September 1st, peacefully in hospital, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of Douglas, loving mother of Susan and Alan, dear grandmother of Charlotte and Adam and great grandmother
of Jasper and Max.
Service at Garforth Methodist Church on Monday 16th September at 1.30 p.m. followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's UK. A plate for this purpose will be provided in church.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth Tel 0113 286 8114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019