Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Garforth, Leeds)
62a Main Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS25 1AA
0113 286 2980
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:30
St. Mary's Church
Garforth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Hopewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Hopewell

Notice Condolences

Charlotte Hopewell Notice
HOPEWELL Charlotte Mary Of Garforth. Passed away peacefully at home on
15th March 2019, aged 96 years.
Devoted wife of the late Thomas, adored mum of Patricia Mary, loving mother in law of Keith, dearly loved grandma of the late Gary, dear grandmother in law of Joanne and cherished
great grandma of Thomas.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Garforth on Wednesday 27th March at 12:30pm followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will be divided between The British Heart Foundation and Help for Heroes and can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Garforth. Tel. 0113 286 2980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.