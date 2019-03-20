|
|
|
HOPEWELL Charlotte Mary Of Garforth. Passed away peacefully at home on
15th March 2019, aged 96 years.
Devoted wife of the late Thomas, adored mum of Patricia Mary, loving mother in law of Keith, dearly loved grandma of the late Gary, dear grandmother in law of Joanne and cherished
great grandma of Thomas.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Garforth on Wednesday 27th March at 12:30pm followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will be divided between The British Heart Foundation and Help for Heroes and can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Garforth. Tel. 0113 286 2980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More