Wm. Dodgson Funeral Services
384 Harrogate Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS17 6PY
0113 834 6609
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
13:30
Cottingley Hall
Interment
Following Services
Cottingley Cemetery
Charles Leadbeater Notice
LEADBEATER Charles Peacefully on 2nd June, surrounded by his loving family, Charles, beloved Brother of
Paul and Dennis, dear brother in law of Elaine, loving Uncle of Katie and Adam, great Uncle to Isabelle, Isaac, Oscar and Henry and a much loved Cousin to all of the Shackleton family and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.

The service will take place on Wednesday 26th June at Cottingley Hall at 1.40pm, followed by interment in the
Cottingley Cemetery.
A donation plate will be available in memory of Charles for
Middleton Elderly Aid.

For enquiries please call
W m Dodgson & Son,
Middleton, Leeds LS10 4LX
Tel 0113 2706474
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
