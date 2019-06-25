|
Latham Brown Celia Passed away in hospital in Leeds on 20th May, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late David Latham Brown.
A memorial service will take place at St Chad's Church,
Far Headingley, Leeds LS16 4JT on Friday 28th June at 2:30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for 'Sense' (a charity for the deafblind) would be appreciated and may be given at the service, or sent c/o G.E. Hartley & Son,
66 Westgate, Wetherby LS22 6NJ.
