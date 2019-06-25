Home

Celia Latham Brown

Celia Latham Brown Notice
Latham Brown Celia Passed away in hospital in Leeds on 20th May, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late David Latham Brown.
A memorial service will take place at St Chad's Church,
Far Headingley, Leeds LS16 4JT on Friday 28th June at 2:30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for 'Sense' (a charity for the deafblind) would be appreciated and may be given at the service, or sent c/o G.E. Hartley & Son,
66 Westgate, Wetherby LS22 6NJ.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
