Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
Church of the Immaculate Conception
Sicklinghall
Catherine Sweeney Notice
Sweeney Catherine
(Liz, Kathleen) Please pray for the repose of the soul of our beloved Liz who passed away peacefully at home with her family and friends at her side.
Dearly loved Mum to Rebecca, Mum-in-law to Ed and
Babby to Ruby and Eva.
Sadly missed by her loving Sisters, Brothers, Nieces and Nephews.

Requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Sicklinghall, LS22 4BD on
Friday 26th July at 12 noon.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Macmillan Research and Martin House.

RIP
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 23, 2019
